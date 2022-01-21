Meat Loaf Once Threatened To Push ‘Jealous’ Prince Andrew Into A Moat



Meat Loaf as soon as had a showdown with Prince Andrew that noticed the singer threatening to push the royal right into a moat.

The legendary singer, who died Thursday on the age of 74, claimed he instructed the Duke of York “I don’t give a shit who you might be” after Andrew allegedly tried to push him into the water whereas they filmed the “It’s A Royal Knockout” TV present collectively in 1987.

Meat Loaf additionally claimed the Queen “hated” him after the incident, which he mentioned was sparked by Andrew attempting to shove him within the moat as a result of his then-wife Sarah Ferguson had apparently been “paying consideration” to the musician.

Richard E. Aaron through Getty Pictures

Talking concerning the TV particular in an interview with The Guardian in 2003, which resurfaced following his dying, Meat Loaf mentioned of the present: “It was nice enjoyable. I had a good time.”

“Fergie wasn’t precisely flirting with me, however she was taking note of me, and I feel Andrew obtained slightly, I may very well be mistaken, I’m simply studying into this, I feel he obtained slightly jealous,” he recalled. “Anyway, he tried to push me within the water. He tried to push me within the moat.”

The star continued: “So I rotated and I grabbed him and he goes, ‘You may’t contact me. I’m royal.’ I mentioned, ‘Nicely you attempt to push me within the moat, Jack, I don’t give a shit who you might be, you’re goin’ within the moat.’” READ Also Doppa, a Central Asian Hat, Guides Quest for Uyghur Roots

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson pictured at Alton Towers for “It is A Royal Knockout” in 1987 Mike ForsterMike Forster/ANL/Shutterstock

Meat Loaf was joined by different stars, together with actor John Travolta, England soccer legend Gary Lineker and Welsh singer Tom Jones, within the star-studded charity recreation present filmed on the Alton Towers amusement park.