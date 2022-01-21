Meat Loaf, the ‘I’d Do Anything for Love’ singer, dead at 74



Singer and actor Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, a consultant for the musician confirmed on social media.

The consultant stated: “Our hearts are damaged to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf handed away tonight together with his spouse Deborah by his aspect. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and shut associates have been with him all through the final 24 hours.”

His reps didn’t instantly reply to an after-hours e mail from Fox Information.

The singer’s profession spanned six a long time and he was in dozens of films, together with the “Rocky Horror Image Present,” “Combat Membership” and “Wayne’s World.”

His album “Bat Out of Hell” is one among the 10 bestselling albums of all time, in response to his consultant.

“We all know how a lot he meant to so a lot of you and we really respect all of the love and help as we transfer via this time of grief in dropping such an inspiring artist and exquisite man,” the assertion stated. “We thanks for your understanding of our want for privateness at this time. From his coronary heart to your souls…don’t ever cease rocking!”