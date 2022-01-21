Meat Loaf: Tributes pour in for late rocker, ‘had so much fun’

Meat Loaf: Tributes pour in for late rocker, ‘had so much enjoyable’



Tributes started to pour in for legendary rock star Meat Loaf in the early hours of Friday morning after a consultant for the singer confirmed he had died along with his household by his aspect. He was 74 years previous.

“Had So Much Enjoyable With Meatloaf When We Did “Useless Ringer,” singer Cher tweeted. “Am Very Sorry For His Household,Buddies,& Followers. Am I imagining It, or Are Superb Ppl In The Arts Dying each different Day!?”

British presenter Piers Morgan known as Meat Loaf one in every of “rock music’s all-time nice characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is without doubt one of the biggest-selling data in historical past. A wondrously gifted, flamboyant, humorous, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Unhappy information.”

MEAT LOAF, THE ‘I’D DO ANYTHING FOR LOVE’ SINGER, DEAD AT 74

Fellow Brit Stephen Fry tweeted he hoped “paradise is as you keep in mind it from the dashboard mild, Meat Loaf.” The comic additionally included a video of a sketch the 2 carried out collectively on Saturday Evening Stay in the Eighties.

“… he had the standard of being concurrently horrifying and cuddly, which is uncommon and somewhat great …” Fry added.

Boy George gave “Love and prayers to all his household and shut pals,” including that the rocker “as soon as turned me the wrong way up in a Chinese language Restaurant in St Johns Wooden.”