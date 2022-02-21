World

Mechanical issues reported before California police helicopter crash

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Mechanical issues reported before California police helicopter crash
Written by admin
Mechanical issues reported before California police helicopter crash

Mechanical issues reported before California police helicopter crash

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Newport Beach, California – Shortly before a police helicopter first crashed off the coast of Southern California, a pilot reported a mechanical problem that killed an officer, authorities said Sunday.

A Huntington Beach officer injured in Saturday’s crash was released from hospital Sunday morning, police said. Authorities did not identify the officer or provide details of his injuries, but police spokeswoman Jennifer Kerry told the Orange County Register that officers were “optimistic” about his recovery.

Every police helicopter crashed in Huntington California; 1 dead, 1 serious

Nicolas Vela, a 14-year-old veteran, died in the crash, police chief Eric Para said Saturday night. Vela, 44, is survived by his wife and daughter.

Officer Nicholas Vela, 14 years of HBPD experience

Officer Nicholas Vela, 14 years of HBPD experience
(HBPD)

The two officers were responding to a disturbance in the neighboring town of Newport Beach around 6:30 pm on Saturday when the plane crashed into a narrow strip of Newport Bay between Lido Isle and Balboa Peninsula. Witnesses said the boats rushed to evacuate the officers from the helicopter, which capsized in shallow water.

Elliott Simpson, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, told a news conference Sunday that the pilot had made a brief call that the helicopter was having mechanical problems and was about to crash before making another call.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Simpson said initial reports said the helicopter “landed nose-down in the water.”

The crew used a crane to lift the damaged helicopter from shallow water on Sunday.

A rescue crew responds to the crash of a police helicopter at Huntington Beach, California, on February 19, 2022, in Newport Beach, California.

A rescue crew responds to the crash of a police helicopter at Huntington Beach, California, on February 19, 2022, in Newport Beach, California.
((Fox 11 Los Angeles))

READ Also  Hundreds of FedEx Packages Dumped in Alabama Ravine, Authorities Say

The NTSB’s investigation will determine the cause of the crash, which could take 12 to 18 months, the agency said.

It was not immediately clear which officer was piloting the helicopter.

Dozens of officers and first responders lined up outside the hospital on Saturday night to greet Velar Casket as it was taken to the Orange County Coroner’s Office.

Vela “was really dedicated to her job and doing what she loved to do,” the chief said.

“This is a difficult night for all of us and I want your prayers and support as we support the families of our officers.”

The Huntington Beach Police Department has three helicopters and usually operates a 24 hour operation. The other two aircraft will be put on an inspection and preliminary investigation is pending, Parra says.

#Mechanical #issues #reported #California #police #helicopter #crash

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  S-400 missile deal between India, Russia, America told dangerous

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment