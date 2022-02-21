Mechanical issues reported before California police helicopter crash



Shortly before a police helicopter first crashed off the coast of Southern California, a pilot reported a mechanical problem that killed an officer, authorities said Sunday.

A Huntington Beach officer injured in Saturday’s crash was released from hospital Sunday morning, police said. Authorities did not identify the officer or provide details of his injuries, but police spokeswoman Jennifer Kerry told the Orange County Register that officers were “optimistic” about his recovery.

Nicolas Vela, a 14-year-old veteran, died in the crash, police chief Eric Para said Saturday night. Vela, 44, is survived by his wife and daughter.

The two officers were responding to a disturbance in the neighboring town of Newport Beach around 6:30 pm on Saturday when the plane crashed into a narrow strip of Newport Bay between Lido Isle and Balboa Peninsula. Witnesses said the boats rushed to evacuate the officers from the helicopter, which capsized in shallow water.

Elliott Simpson, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, told a news conference Sunday that the pilot had made a brief call that the helicopter was having mechanical problems and was about to crash before making another call.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Simpson said initial reports said the helicopter “landed nose-down in the water.”

The crew used a crane to lift the damaged helicopter from shallow water on Sunday.

The NTSB’s investigation will determine the cause of the crash, which could take 12 to 18 months, the agency said.

It was not immediately clear which officer was piloting the helicopter.

Dozens of officers and first responders lined up outside the hospital on Saturday night to greet Velar Casket as it was taken to the Orange County Coroner’s Office.

Vela “was really dedicated to her job and doing what she loved to do,” the chief said.

“This is a difficult night for all of us and I want your prayers and support as we support the families of our officers.”

The Huntington Beach Police Department has three helicopters and usually operates a 24 hour operation. The other two aircraft will be put on an inspection and preliminary investigation is pending, Parra says.