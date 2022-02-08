Mechanicville Police: Parolee arrested after domestic incident





MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday afternoon, the Mechanicville Police Department responded to a local hospital after they were made aware of an assault at a city residence. Police say the victim suffered serious injuries, including a broken jaw.

Through investigation, police determined this incident was a domestic assault. On February 6, members of the Mechanicville Police Department arrested 26-year-old Larenzo L. Escobales, who is accused of causing the injuries. According to reports, Escobales is also accused of strangulation, damaging the residence, and preventing the victim from leaving the home.

Fort Plain man arrested for 2021 arson



Following the assault, Escobales allegedly fled the scene but was located and arrested in a Troy residence. Escobales is being charged on the following counts:

Assault (Felony)

Strangulation (Felony)

Unlawful Imprisonment (Felony)

Two counts Criminal Mischief (Felony/Misdemeanor)

Endangering the welfare of a child (Misdemeanor)

Wanted Johnstown funeral home director in police custody



Escobales was arraigned in Mechanicville City Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail. Mechanicville Police was assisted by Troy Police Department and Parole with his apprehension. Escobales was already on parole for an unrelated incident.

#Mechanicville #Police #Parolee #arrested #domestic #incident