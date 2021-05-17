MECON Recruitment 2021 for Executives Posts, Download Notice @meconlimited.co.in





MECON Restricted has revealed a discover concerning recruitment to the submit of Assistant Supervisor, Deputy Supervisor, Medical Officer, Supervisor, Senior Supervisor, Specialist, AGM & DGM on its official web site on 17 Could 2021.

MECON will quickly begin the appliance course of for the aforesaid posts. Candidates would be capable of apply on official web site, as soon as the hyperlink is activated

Vital Dates

Begin Date of Submission of On-line Software: to be launched Final Date of Submission of On-line Software: to be launched

MECON Emptiness Particulars

Assistant Supervisor – 05 Posts Deputy Supervisor – 04 Posts Medical Officer – 01 Publish Supervisor – 03 Posts Senior Supervisor – 02 Posts Specialist – 01 Publish AGM – 05 Posts DGM – 05 Posts

Eligibility Standards for MECON Executives Posts

Academic Qualification:

Assistant Supervisor (Price Estimation) (Publish code- 01) Diploma in Engineering with MBA / PGDM (Specialization in Finance) or equal (2 years length course) with minimal 65% marks. Minimal 02 years expertise within the discipline of price estimation in engineering / industrial initiatives. Assistant Supervisor (Market Analysis) MBA / PGDM (Specialization in Advertising) or equal (2 years length course). Minimal 02 years expertise within the fieldofmarketsurvey/market analysis within the space of business merchandise. Assistant Supervisor (Rajbhasha) (Publish code- 03) Grasp’s diploma in Hindi with English as topic at commencement stage or Grasp’s diploma in English with Hindi as topic at commencement stage from India Universities recognised by UGC. Fascinating: Candidates ought to have Diploma in translation from any recognised college/ establishment with minimal 55% marks and primary data in pc functions (MSofficeetc.) in workplace atmosphere. Minimal 02 years Expertise in implementation of Rajbhasha / Official Language. English to Hindi Translation and vice a versa. Deputy Supervisor (Mineral) (Publish code- 04) – Diploma in Mineral Engineering or equal. Minimal 05 years expertise in designing or discipline expertise within the discipline of Mineral processing. Deputy Supervisor (Authorized) (Publish code- 05) – Diploma in Regulation (BL/LLB or equal)/ Bachelor of Regulation (5 Years built-in course). Minimal 05 years expertise within the discipline of Regulation in India corresponding to working towards at Bar/ working with regulation corporations/ dealing with authorized work underneath employment with Non-public / Public organisations or with State / Central Authorities. Fascinating:Drafting/Scrutinizing/vetting of economic deeds / paperwork together with, inter-alia, devices, affidavits, deeds, agreements, Contracts, indemnity bond, financial institution assure, consortium & collaboration settlement and many others. Medical Officer (Radiology) (Publish code- 06) – MBBS with MD in Radio Prognosis. Minimal 01 yr expertise in Radiology (Ultrasound)/ Echo cardiography & CT & MRI Reporting. Deputy Supervisor (Rajbhasha) (Publish code- 07) – Grasp’s diploma in Hindi with English as topic at commencement stage or Grasp’s diploma in English with Hindi as topic at commencement stage from India Universities recognised by UGC. Fascinating: Candidates ought to have Diploma in translation from any recognised college/ establishment with minimal 55% marks and primary data in pc functions (MS workplace and many others.)in workplace atmosphere. Minimal 05 years Expertise in implementation of Rajbhasha / Official Language. English to Hindi Translation and vice a versa. Deputy Supervisor (Company Communication) (Publish code- 08) PG Diploma/ PG Diploma in journalism & Communication/ Journalism & Mass Communication/ Communication/ Journalism/ Mass Communication/ Broadcast Journalism/ Media Communication/ Public Relations or equal (2 Years length course). Minimal 05 years Expertise in journalism and Public Relations actions. Supervisor (Mechanical) (Publish code- 09) Diploma in Mechanical Engineering / Chemical Engineering. Minimal 09 years expertise in design and engineering of Cryogenic Oxygen Plant. Supervisor (Civil) (Publish code- 10) Diploma in Civil Engineering Fascinating: M.E. / M.Tech in Geotechnical Engineering / Soil Mechanics& Basis Engineering Minimal 09 years of Subject & Laboratory expertise of Geotechnical Investigation for industrial initiatives. Supervisor (Authorized) (Publish code- 11) Diploma in Regulation (BL/LLB or equal)/ Bachelor of Regulation (5 Years built-in course). Minimal 09 years expertise within the discipline of Regulation in India corresponding to working towards at Bar/ working with regulation corporations/ dealing with authorized work underneath employment with Non-public / Public organisations or with State / Central Authorities. Senior Supervisor (Civil / Mech.) (Publish code- 12) Diploma in Civil / Mechanical Engineering or equal Minimal 13 years of Trade expertise in design & engineering/ challenge execution/ challenge monitoring or challenge administration. AGM (Mining) (Publish code- 14) Diploma in Mining engineering from acknowledged college or equal. Minimal 17 years expertise in Mine operation / Mine planning. (in any mixture) AGM (Civil / Mech.) (Publish code- 15) Diploma in Civil / Mechanical Engineering or equal Minimal 17 years of Trade expertise in design & engineering/ challenge execution/ challenge monitoring or challenge administration. AGM(Finance) (Publish code- 17) Chartered Accountant from ICAI / Price and Administration Accountant from ICAI Minimal 17 years expertise in govt cadre, out of which 10 years within the space of merger & acquisitions corresponding to drafting proposal for merger/ demerger/ acquisition/ restructuring from vendor’s perspective/ purchaser’s perspective, analysis of such proposal, tax implications, monetary implications, valuation of shares, valuation of enterprise, statutory compliances and many others. DGM (Mining) (Publish code- 18) – Diploma in Mining engineering from acknowledged college or equal. Minimal 21 years expertise in Mine operation/ Mine planning. (in any mixture) DGM (Civil / Mech.) (Publish code- 19) – Diploma in Civil / Mechanical Engineering or equal Minimal 21 years of Trade expertise in design & engineering/ challenge execution/ challenge monitoring or challenge administration. DGM (Finance) (Publish code- 20) Chartered Accountant from ICAI / Price and Administration Accountant from ICAI Minimal 21 years expertise in govt cadre and conversant in newest techniques of Monetary Accounting together with preparation of accounts, administration reporting, tender evaluations, processing of contractors / distributors payments & statutory compliances, monetary concurrence of proposals, direct tax and GST issues and many others.

Choice Course of for MECON Government Posts

Listing of candidates who’re provisionally shortlisted for the Interview shall be uploaded on MECON’s web site and they are going to be intimated in regards to the date, time and venue of interview by their registered E-mail ID as crammed by the candidates within the on-line software type.

Apply for MECON Government Recruitment 2021 ?

candidates can apply for MECON Restricted Recruitment 2021 by on-line mode.

Software Charge:

Rs. 1000/- (SC / ST / PwD / Ex- servicemen class or Inside candidates are exempted from the cost of software charge)