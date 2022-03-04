MediaTek processor, 5,000mAh battery, know everything about this new budget smartphone

Jobs

18 hours ago
The Moto G22 has been launched only in Europe for the time being. This smartphone will come with three color options – Cosmic Black, Pearl White and Iceberg Blue.

American mobile phone maker Motorola has introduced a new smartphone in the G series. The G 22 introduced by Motorola will be a budget smartphone. The company has currently launched this smartphone only in the European market. This smartphone has a MediaTek chipset and a quad camera setup at the rear.

Price of G22: The Moto G22 has been launched in Europe in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Moto G22 has been launched for 169 Euro i.e. around Rs 14,300. This smartphone will come with three color options – Cosmic Black, Pearl White and Iceberg Blue. Regarding the launch of MotoG22 in other countries, the company said that this smartphone will soon be launched in the countries of Asia, Africa, Latin America. However, the dates have not been disclosed by the company.

Smartphone Specifications: Moto G22 will get a 6.5-inch MaxVision display, which will come with HD resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz and 20:9 aspect ratio with a punch hole for the front camera.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio octa-core chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You can expand the internal memory of this phone up to 1TB via SD card. To give power to this phone, 5000mAh battery and 15W charging support have been given. However, only 10 watt charger will be available with the phone.

For connectivity, the Moto G22 has USB C type port, 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm audio jack and NFC, while a speaker has been provided for audio.

Moto G22 has a great 16-megapixel camera for selfie. In the rear, 50-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, 2-megapixel depth and macro sensor have been given. This smartphone works on the latest Android 12.


