Medical company creates most accurate 3D model of female anatomy ever

Elsevier According to a recent press release, “the most advanced 3-D full female model available” has been launched

“This is the first time a female model has been created to fully represent this level of detail, to represent women – versus replacing specific areas of the male body with feminine features,” says Elsevier Release. The company, a well-known leader in research and data analysis, said in a release that the model would for the first time help educators to visualize, visualize and edit anatomy from a women’s perspective using a realistic detailed 3-D model.

Historically, female anatomy has been underrepresented in human body studies, and the organization says it is a major milestone in equal representation, helping to prepare nursing, collaborative health and medical students with a full understanding of female anatomy, the release said.

Elsevier says that its 3D female model has the following obvious differences from male physiology models:

Skeletal system Adjust changes to reflect the angles of bone commonly seen in females and distinguish them from males, including the pelvis and skull.

Adjust changes to reflect the angles of bone commonly seen in females and distinguish them from males, including the pelvis and skull. Accurate depiction of muscles. Based on the results of comparative studies of male and female population, the total amount of muscle mass for each muscle has decreased by about 30%.

Apparently detailed female-specific areas. Women-specific areas are equally detailed in men. The release states that breast tissue can be hemissected or quartered so that the student or instructor can see the underlying tissues with more accurate distribution and representation of the mammalian glands, which are now shown as non-lactating in contrast to most physiological resources, the release said. The reproductive organs have also been reconstructed from the internal and external genitalia.

. Women-specific areas are equally detailed in men. The release states that breast tissue can be hemissected or quartered so that the student or instructor can see the underlying tissues with more accurate distribution and representation of the mammalian glands, which are now shown as non-lactating in contrast to most physiological resources, the release said. The reproductive organs have also been reconstructed from the internal and external genitalia Comparative effectiveness. The release states that users can switch between male and female models to allow comparisons across different structures and systems.

“As a proponent of diverse and integrated content, we are thrilled to offer this groundbreaking complete female model to allow educators to teach physiology equally and extensively. Complete anatomy continues Elsevier’s rich tradition of innovation in our education.” The director, Global Medical Education, Elsevier, said in the release.

Yasmin Carter, PhD, PhD, assistant professor of translation anatomy at Eumas Chan Medical School in Worcester, MA, is the lead subject matter expert in the update. This unconscious bias will carry students into their future interactions with the body, even with potential patients. ”

Carter added that the model has helped create a diverse, balanced and accurate platform for trainers. Carter said the option “would help develop equitable learning practices by normalizing the female body. The female model of complete anatomy would help me train the next generation of medical professionals to be more appropriate and inclusive.”

The report further states that 3-D female anatomy offers teachers a more comprehensive teaching approach and gives them the option to easily switch between teaching female and male anatomy in their curriculum for comparative purposes.

Debra McWilliams, MS, RN, CHSE, a certified healthcare simulation educator and not involved in the development of this model, told Gadget Clock that she relies on artificial intelligence, 3-D technology and other digital platforms to teach nursing and other things. Healthcare professionals from the School of Health Professions and Nursing at Long Island University in Brookville, New York. “Elsevier is really looking forward and creating an all-inclusive, diverse and equitable environment where students can excel in learning, learning and practice,” McWilliams, director of the university’s Inter-Professional Simulation Center, told Gadget Clock.

McVilliams added, “Virtual gaming, simulation, and other innovative learning techniques, such as 3-D physiological imaging, have been able to engage and engage students. Native generation students. ”

McWilliams told Gadget Clock that he used 3-D anatomy models to bridge the gap in theory practice and said that the more realistic you can be, the better. “I think it will improve patient outcomes because it will help them translate it into the real world,” the simulation director told Gadget Clock.

The model is part of the company’s app-based, 3D platform known as Complete Anatomy, a top-selling cloud-based medical education app from Elsevier’s 3D4 Medical. The model is being used in some first-year medical programs in the UK, the release said.