Medical Groups Call for Vaccine Requirements for Health Care Workers

A group of nearly 60 major medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association, called on Monday for mandatory vaccination of healthcare workers. As the highly contagious Delta variant leads to a new wave of coronavirus cases, vaccination is an ethical obligation for healthcare workers, the groups said in a joint statement.

“Due to the recent wave of Covid-19 and the availability of safe and effective vaccines, our healthcare organizations and companies advocate that all healthcare and long-term care employers require their workers to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, ”the press release said. . “This is the logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all healthcare workers to put patients and residents of long-term care facilities first and to take whatever steps are necessary to ensure their health and safety. their well-being. “

The statement was signed by a wide range of professional associations, including those representing doctors, nurses, pharmacists and infectious disease experts.

In recent weeks, more hospitals and health systems have announced that they will start requiring all employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said the mandates are legal and many hospitals already require employees to get their flu shots.