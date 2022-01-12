Medical helicopter crash: Crews respond to chopper crash in Drexel Hill, Delaware County Pennsylvania



DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — An toddler and three crew members had been injured Tuesday afternoon when a medical helicopter crashed close to the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church in Drexel Hill, Delaware County.

The crash occurred in the 600 block of Burmont Highway close to Bloomfield Avenue simply earlier than 1 p.m.

The helicopter was touring from WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Kids’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The three crew members had been rushed to Lankenau Medical Heart and the toddler affected person was taken to CHOP. Officers mentioned miraculously, nobody suffered life-threatening accidents.

“It is a miracle. It is an absolute miracle,” mentioned Higher Darby Police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt.

There have been no experiences of any accidents to folks on the bottom.

A witness, Joshua James, mentioned he was driving close by together with his spouse and younger son when he noticed the tail of the helicopter swaying backwards and forwards because it slid to a cease. He put his automotive in reverse.

“It is not sensible to me that it did not hit any of the wires or something – that it did not hit us,” James informed the Related Press.

Actions Information spoke with individuals who reside on the block who say the helicopter was a number of toes from their houses earlier than it crash landed.

“The noise was so loud I assumed it was a bomb. It was loopy not a sound I’ve ever heard earlier than,” mentioned Lisa Smith.

Neighbors then flooded the streets.

“I ran out down the road, there have been flames and folks climbing out from the highest of the helicopter,” mentioned Denise Palmarino who’s lived in Drexel Hill for 20 years.

Everyone seems to be praising the pilot, who was in a really powerful spot. Surrounding the scene of the crash there are plenty of houses, a busy street, colleges, and companies.

“I am unable to wait to meet this gentleman and shake his hand for getting this (helicopter down) the way in which he did,” mentioned Bernhardt.

An announcement from WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital mentioned “…earlier immediately a LifeNet medical helicopter primarily based out of Hagerstown, Md. That flight subsequently crashed on the way in which to Philadelphia. Our hearts exit to household and crew on board and we’re grateful that early experiences point out the affected person and crew survived and that the affected person was transported on to the deliberate hospital by floor transport.”

A hearth official mentioned the helicopter had about an hour’s value of gasoline left on the time of the crash, and crews took steps to preserve leaking gasoline from contaminating groundwater.

The Federal Aviation Administration mentioned the plane was a Eurocopter EC135 medical helicopter and that the company was investigating, together with the Nationwide Transportation Security Board.

A spokesman for Air Strategies, the air medical emergency transport service that owns the helicopter, mentioned it was a part of the LifeNet program primarily based in Hagerstown, Maryland. Federal companies had been investigating.

“Our group will cooperate totally with their efforts to assess the reason for this unlucky accident,” mentioned Air Strategies spokesman Doug Flanders.

A reason behind this crash stays beneath investigation.

It is a breaking information story. Please test again for updates.