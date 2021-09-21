Medical Jobs: AIIMS Jobs 2021: AIIMS Recruitment 2021 Apply Now for Group Teacher Posts, Salary up to 1.68 Lakh

AIIMS Recruitment 2021, Government Job 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued notification for recruitment of Group A Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for faculty posts through the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in. More than 100 vacancies will be filled here.



This is a great opportunity for young people looking for a job in the medical field. A total of 112 Group A Faculty posts of Professors, Additional Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors from various departments will be filled through AIIMS Recruitment 2021 Drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for government jobs in the prescribed format within 30 days from the date of issuance of advertisements. AIIMS Recruitment 2021 notification can be seen below.

Vacancy Details (AIIMS Vacancy 2021 Details)

Professor – 36 posts

Additional Professor – 03 posts

Associate Professor – 08 posts

Assistant Professor – 65 posts

Who can apply?

Should not be more than 58 years for the post of Professor and Additional Professor in AIIMS (AIIMS Jobs). The maximum age limit for the post of Associate and Assistant Professor is 50 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will get relaxation in the upper age limit. Information about age limits, reservations and educational qualifications can be checked by visiting the notification link below.

Pay scale

Professor – Salary Matrix Level – Minimum Salary under 14A Rs. 1,68,900

Additional Professors – 1,48,200 (Salary Level – 13A2)

Associate Professor – Rs. 1,38,300 (Salary Level – 13 A2)

Assistant Professor – Minimum Salary Rs.1,01,500 (Salary Level-13)

How to apply for AIIMS Recruitment 2021?

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can visit the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar and download the application. The application filled within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News can be sent to the Assistant Administrative Officer, Recruitment Cell, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar, Sijua, Dumuduma, Bhubaneswar-751019.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website