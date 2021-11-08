Medical Jobs: AIIMS Jobs: Get government jobs for professorships in AIIMS, 7th cpc salary up to Rs 2 lakh, see details – aiims patna recruitment 2021 for faculty posts, 7th cpc salary more than 2 lakh

Highlights Government job opportunities in the medical field.

Apply soon for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021.

Professor positions will get a good salary.

AIIMS Recruitment 2021, 7th Pay Commission Jobs: If you are looking for a good job in the medical field, there is good news for you. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has published recruitment notification for the post of Professor. More than 150 posts will be filled here. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format by visiting AIIMS Patna’s official website aiimspatna.org.



AIIMS Patna has invited applications to fill a total of 158 vacancies of professors in various departments. Candidates who meet the eligibility and criteria for this recruitment can apply through the website within 21 days from the date of notification. Important information and notification of AIIMS Recruitment 2021 is given below.

Vacancy Details (AIIMS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details)

Professor

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor

Additional Professor

Vacancies can be checked department wise in the notification.

Who can apply?

Postgraduate degree in MD or MS in a related subject with medical qualification. Apart from this, post-wise different experience in the respective field is also invited. For Professors and Additional Professors: The maximum age limit is 58 years while for Associate Professors and Assistant Professors the maximum age limit should be 50 years. Candidates in the reserved category will also get relief in the higher age limit. Click on the AIIMS job notification link for more details.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

For general and OBC category candidates, applicants will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs.1500. Candidates in Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), EWS (EWS) category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1200. However, PWD candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Salary will be as per 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC)

Professor – Rs. 1,68,900 – Rs. 2,20,400 (Salary Level – 14A)

Additional Professor – Rs. 1,48,200 to Rs. 2,11,400 (Salary Level – 13A)

Associate Professor – Rs. 1,38,300 to Rs. 2,08,200 (Salary Level – 13A1)

Assistant Professor – Rs. 1,01,500 to Rs. 1,67,400 (Salary Level – 12)

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website