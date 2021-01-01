Medical Jobs: AIIMS Recruitment 2021 for 50 Assistant Professor Posts in Raipur

Highlights Great opportunity to get a job at AIIMS.

A total of 50 posts of Assistant Professor.

He will get a salary of more than Rs 1.42 lakh per month.

Medical Jobs, AIIMS Recruitment 2021: India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has started online registration for Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 (AIIMS Assistant Professor Job) from today, 25th August 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through AIIMS Raipur’s official website aiimsraipur.edu.in.



Through this recruitment (AIIMS Jobs), a total of 50 vacancies will be filled for the posts of Assistant Professors in various departments of AIIMS Raipur. Of these, 19 posts are reserved for general category, 13 posts for OBC, 05 posts for SC, 06 posts for ST, 07 posts for EWS. The last date to apply online is September 14, 2021. AIIMS Recruitment 2021 Raipur notification is given below.

Educational Qualification

For AIIMS job, post graduate MD or MS should be done in the relevant subject from any recognized university or institute. Three years teaching or research experience in a related subject in an accredited institution. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Age range

Applicants should not be more than 50 years of age. However, candidates in the reserved category will get concessions in the upper age limit as per government norms.

Pay scale

AIIMS Raipur Assistant Professor recruitment will be done on the basis of 2021 agreement. 1,42,506 per month will be given to the candidates who get the job in this post.

How to apply?

As per the instructions, the applicant is required to visit the official website of AIIMS Raipur aiimsraipur.edu.in, fill up the online application and get its printout. The form printout has to be signed by speed post or courier along with self attested photocopies of all the documents related to age, educational qualification, experience, category etc. Address for sending application is- Recruitment Cell, 2nd Floor Medical College Building Gate No. 5, AIIMS Raipur, GE Road, Tatibandh, Raipur (Chhattisgarh) Pin 492099.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs. 1,000 for General, OBC and EWS category and Rs. 800 for SC, ST category.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification



Official website

