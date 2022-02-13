Medical Jobs: AIIMS Recruitment 2022 to fill a total of 120 professor posts in Deoghar, Salary up to 2.20 lakhs
Through this recruitment (AIIMS Recruitment 2022) a total of 120 vacancies for professorships will be filled. Candidates apply online by visiting the official website. A print out of the application submitted online, proof of the application fee submitted online, will be sent by speed post or registered post along with self-certified self-attested documents as per para 10 of the General Terms. It should be sent to AIIMS Patna, Fulwarisharif, Patna-801507 within one day from the last date of submission of online application.
Professor: 28 posts
Additional Professor: 23 posts
Associate Professor: 24 posts
Assistant Professor: 45 posts
Total number of vacancies – 120 posts
Who can apply?
Candidates applying for the post of Professor and Additional Professor should not be more than 58 years of age. Candidates applying for the post of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor should not be more than 50 years of age. Details of post wise educational qualification will be checked soon in the notification.
You will get this salary (pay scale) as per 7th pay commission.
Professor: Rs.168900 to Rs.220400 (Salary Level-14A)
Additional Professor: 148200-211400 (Salary Level-13-A2)
Associate Professor: 138300-209200 (Salary Level 13-A1)
Assistant Professor: 101500-167400 (Salary Level-12)
AIIMS Jobs 2022: Selection Process
Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of interviews. The selection process will include academic, research, publications, academic awards, dissertation and interview performance.
AIIMS Job 2022 Notification
