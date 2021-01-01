Medical Jobs: Government Jobs 2021: Get a government job without taking exam in BHEL, get a salary of Rs 2 lakh for this post

Highlights Great opportunity to get a government job.

Recruitment of Medical Officers in BHEL.

Apply online through Careers.bhel.in.

Salary up to Rs 2 lakh.

BHEL Recruitment 2021, Government Jobs 2021: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has invited applications for the post of Specialist in Medical Professional E2 Grade. They will be given jobs in BHEL’s Trichy, Bhopal, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Jhashi, Ranipet, Jagdishpur, Vizag and Delhi hospitals. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website.



This is a great opportunity to get a job in the medical field. Through this recruitment drive (BHEL Recruitment 2021) a total of 27 vacancies will be filled in various departments including Medicine, Est Anesthesia, Radiology, General Surgery. Before applying online, read carefully the important information given here such as educational qualification, age limit, salary application fee etc. The direct link of BHEL Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Who can apply?

Educational Qualifications: Candidates must have MBBS degree along with post graduation degree in the relevant specialty to apply for the relevant post.

Age Limit: The age of the applicant should not be more than 37 years on 01st August 2021.

Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 354 as application fee and GST.

How to apply?

The last date to submit online application is 07 September 2021. To apply, click on the link ‘Recruitment of Medical Professionals’ on the homepage of BHEL’s official website careers.bhel.in. Now fill the application by clicking on Application Online. Upload scanned photos and documents. Finally, your form will be submitted after paying the application fee. You may keep a hard copy of the receipt for future reference.

Also read:More than 100 vacancies in NPCIL for IPI pass, so much stipend, direct recruitment will be done in this trade.

Pay scale

The salary range of the candidates for the post of Senior Medical Officer (Specialist) will be between 70000 – 200000.

Also Read: NIACL Recruitment 2021: Hundreds of Vacancies for Graduates, 60,000 Salary + Benefits

How to get a job?

Candidates with all qualifications and qualifications for this government job will be called for interview. For the interview venue, applicants will also receive a train ticket. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

BHEL Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website