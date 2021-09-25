Medical Jobs: Government Jobs 2021: Recruitment of APSC Medical Officer, Salary up to Rs. 1 lakh per month, see details – APSC Recruitment 2021 for Insurance Medical Officer, Salary up to Rs. 1 lakh

APSC Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Apply online by October 24.

APSC Recruitment 2021, Government Job 2021: If you are looking for a job in the medical field, there is a good chance of becoming an Insurance Medical Officer (IMO). The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for recruitment for various posts of Insurance Medical Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website apsc.nic.in. Online applications have started from September 24.



A total of 15 vacancies will be filled through ESI Scheme Assam Recruitment Drive (APSC IMO Recruitment 2021) under Labor Welfare Department. The last date to submit online application and pay the application fee is October 24 and 26, respectively. Candidates who want to apply for APSC Recruitment 2021 should read the important information given below carefully. The Recruitment Notification (APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification) link can also be found below.

APSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and at most 38 years old on January 01, 2021. However, candidates in the reserved category will get concessions in the upper age limit as per government norms. The age limit will be considered on the basis of Matriculation or HSCL pass certificate.

Who can apply?

Candidate applying for this government job should do MBBS from any recognized university, which is registered under Assam Medical Council, 1960.



Application fee

The application fee for both general and EWS categories including processing charge and tax is Rs 285.40 while SC / ST / OBC / MOBC applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 185.40. The application fee for BPL and PWBD category candidates is Rs. 35.40.

Pay scale

Candidates for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) will be paid Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,10,000 under Pay Band-4 and Grade Pay will be fixed at Rs 12,700.

