Medical Jobs: Government Jobs 2022: There are more than 900 vacancies for medical officers, apply for graduation, see details

Medical Jobs: Government Jobs 2022: There are more than 900 vacancies for medical officers, apply for commencement, see details

Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: Candidates finding out in medical subject have the chance to get authorities job (authorities job 2022). Haryana Well being Division has issued notification for the put up of Medical Officer. and eligible candidates can apply on-line by the official web site of Well being Division, Haryana at haryanahealth.nic.in.



As per the notification issued by the Well being Division, Haryana, more than 900 posts of medical officers will likely be stuffed. On-line software has began from January 10. In case you meet all of the eligibility and eligibility standards, you may apply on-line by visiting the official web site until January 30, 2022. Beneath is the direct hyperlink of Haryana Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 notification.

Medical Officer Emptiness 2022 Details

A complete of 980 vacancies of Medical Officer Class-I will likely be stuffed by this recruitment drive. These embody 270 seats normally class, ACC – 472 seats, BC-A – 80 seats, BC-B – 25 seats and EWS – 133 seats.

Medical Job 2022: Who Can Apply?

Candidates will need to have a Bachelor’s diploma in Drugs and Surgical procedure from a acknowledged college or every other college or establishment acknowledged by the Medical Council of India. The age restrict of the candidate shouldn’t be much less than 22 years and never more than 42 years. There will likely be a concession within the higher age restrict for candidates within the reserved class. Please learn the directions beneath rigorously for more details.

Utility charge

The appliance charge for normal class male candidates is Rs.1000 and for all normal class feminine candidates the appliance charge is Rs.250. Utility charge for female and male candidates in SC / BC-A, B / EWS class and EWS class in Haryana is Rs. Is 250.

Recruitment course of

Eligible candidates will likely be chosen on the premise of written check, put up graduate diploma and PG diploma and expertise. The written check could have 100 marks, 14 marks for PG diploma, 10 marks for PG diploma and 10 marks for work expertise. Last choice will likely be made after verification of paperwork.

