Medical Jobs: Government Noorki 2021: CGPSC has announced hundreds of vacancies for this post, salary up to 2 lakhs, see details

Chhattisgarh CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published the notification of recruitment for the post of Senior Resident for 2021. Eligible candidates looking for a job in the medical field have a good chance of getting a government job. As per the notification of Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2021, more than 300 vacancies will be filled by this vacancy (Chhattisgarh CGPSC Recruitment 2021).



Online application for Chhattisgarh CGPSC Recruitment 2021 will start from 16th December 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for senior resident posts online till January 14, 2022. The direct link of online application will be activated on the official website of the Commission (CGPSC) psc.cg.gov.in. Before applying, read the important information given here carefully. The direct link of CGPSC Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy details (CGPSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 386 vacancies will be filled in various departments through Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) Senior Residential Medical Education Department recruitment drive. The last date for submission of fees is January 14, 2022. The time to correct the application will be from 15 to 19 January 2022.

Who can apply?

Candidates with MD or MS degree in the relevant trade or branch can apply from any recognized board. In addition, applicants must be at least 25 years of age and at most 35 years of age. However, candidates in the reserved category will be exempted from higher age as per the rules of CGPSC Senior Resident Doctor.

Do you know how much salary you will get?

Candidates seeking government job (government job 2021) in senior residential medical education department will be given salary scale of Rs. 67300-213100 under pay level 13.

Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

General category and other state applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs. Candidates for SCT, ST and OBC will have to pay a fee of Rs. Pay the fee in cash on KIOSK or pay only in debit card, credit card, net banking mode.

Chhattisgarh Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification

