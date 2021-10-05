Medical Jobs: MPSC Jobs 2021: Get Government Jobs For Medical Officer Posts Here, Total 300 Vacancies, See Details – MPSC Recruitment For Medical Officer Posts 2021, Check Sakari Job Details

Highlights Great opportunity to get a government job.

MPSC MO Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Apply online by October 20th.

MPSC Recruitment 2021: The Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited online applications for Medical Officer Recruitment 2021. This is a golden opportunity for candidates looking for a job in the medical field. Online applications for MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment have started from 1st October 2021.



Eligible candidates preparing for government jobs can apply online till 12 noon on 20th October 2021. To apply online, one can apply by visiting the official website of Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) empsconline.gov.in. A direct link to the detailed notification is provided below for blank details and important information.

Vacancy Details (MPSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 300 vacancies will be filled through MPSC MO MHS Grade-4 recruitment drive. These include 150 posts in general category, OBC (M) – 38 posts, OBC (MP) – 12 posts, OBC (TBN) – 01 post, SC – 06 posts and ST – 93 posts.

Also read: SBI PO Jobs 2021: 2000+ Recruitment at SBI Probationary Office, Graduate

Who can apply?

Eligible applicants must be under 21 years of age and not over 38 years of age on 20 October 2021. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per government norms. Candidates should be able to speak Manipuri language or any other tribal language of Manipur. Carefully read the instructions for educational qualifications and other information.

MPSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

Eligible candidates for government recruitment (government job 2021) will be selected through a merit list prepared on the basis of written examination and interview. Imphal will have a 3 hour written test with 200 multiple choice questions. Each question will have 1 mark and there will be no negative marking in the exam. Details of the exam schedule will be announced on the official website soon. Candidates who qualify for the examination will be called for interview.

Also read: Government Jobs 2021: Hundreds of Assistant Professor Vacancies at Allahabad University, Apply Like

Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs.500 as online application fee for general and OBC candidates and Rs.250 for other categories.

Learn how to apply for MPSC MO Recruitment 2021

Visit the official website empsconline.gov.in. Click the Sign Up tab and register to create a profile. Log in and fill out the MO application form. Upload, pay and submit the relevant documents. Download the application and get a printout of it.

MPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website