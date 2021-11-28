Medical Jobs: NHM Jobs: Recruitment for 190 NHM Medical Officer Posts, Salary Rs. 50000 – NHM Punjab Recruitment 2021 for Medical Officer Post, Check Government Job Details

Highlights Punjab NHM Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Recruitment for Medical Officer Posts.

Get a good salary.

NHM Recruitment 2021: This is good news for candidates looking for a job in the medical field. National Health Mission (NHM) Punjab has published notification for recruitment of Medical Officers in various departments. A total of 190 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive (NHM Punjab Recruitment 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting NHM Punjab’s official website nhm.punjab.gov.in.



Online application for NHM Punjab Recruitment 2021 has started from 26th November 2021. If you have fulfilled all the qualifications and qualifications required in this recruitment, you can apply through the website till 06 December 2021. Candidates appointed for the post of Medical Officer will be paid a salary of Rs. 50,000 / – per month. Important information and direct link to this Government Job Notification (Government Job 2021) is given below.

Vacancy Details (NHM Punjab Vacancy 2021 Details)

Labor Room – 104 posts

Urban PHC / CHC – 46 posts

Mobile Medical Unit – 20 posts

Telemedicine Hub – 20 posts

Total number of vacancies – 190

Educational Qualification

Must have MBBS from Punjab Medical Council or any Medical University of India registered and accredited by Medical Council of India. Preference will be given to candidates who have completed 6 months job or training in Obesity and Gynecology at any registered MTP training center.

Age range

Eligible candidates should not be more than 37 years of age. Click on the notification link below for more details.

NHM Medical Officer Job Selection Process

Eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of marks obtained according to their degree, work experience and age. Shortlisted candidates will be called for counseling. Keep an eye on the official website for the latest information.

