Medical Jobs: NHM Jobs: Recruitment for 2700 Community Health Officer Posts, Apply Soon – nhm cho Recruitment 2021 Chhattisgarh Apply Now, Check Government Job Details

Highlights
- A golden opportunity for a government job.
- NHM Chhattisgarh has announced the location of CHO.
- A total of 2700 posts are vacant, apply early.
The last date to submit online application is 25 November 2021. Eligible candidates will be posted at Health and Wellness Centers in Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bastar and other places. Before applying, read carefully the important information given here such as vacancy details, educational qualifications, age limit, etc. The direct link of NHM CHO Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.
Vacancy Details (NHM CHO Vacancy 2021 Details)
A total of 2700 vacancies in CHO posts will be filled through this recruitment drive (NHM CHO Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2021). It has 965 seats in general category, 259 seats in SC, 867 seats in ST and 340 seats in OBC.
Who can apply?
B.Sc Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc Nursing Course in Community Health Integrated Course from any recognized University or Institute. The age limit of eligible candidates to apply should be minimum 21 years and maximum 35 years on 01 January 2021. Click on the notification link for more details.
NHM CHO Job Application Fee
General – Rs. 300
OBC – Rs
SC / ST / PH and for all women – Rs
Pay examination fee only by debit card / credit card / net banking.
NHM CHO Recruitment 2021 Notification
Apply online from here
Official website
