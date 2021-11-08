Medical Jobs: NHM Jobs: Recruitment for 2700 Community Health Officer Posts, Apply Soon – nhm cho Recruitment 2021 Chhattisgarh Apply Now, Check Government Job Details

NHM CHO Recruitment 2021: The National Health Mission (NHM) Chhattisgarh has published the notification of Community Health Officer (CHO) Recruitment 2021 in Health and Wellness Centers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website cghealth.nic.in. A total of 2700 vacancies will be filled in CHO posts here.



The last date to submit online application is 25 November 2021. Eligible candidates will be posted at Health and Wellness Centers in Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bastar and other places. Before applying, read carefully the important information given here such as vacancy details, educational qualifications, age limit, etc. The direct link of NHM CHO Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (NHM CHO Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 2700 vacancies in CHO posts will be filled through this recruitment drive (NHM CHO Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2021). It has 965 seats in general category, 259 seats in SC, 867 seats in ST and 340 seats in OBC.

Who can apply?

B.Sc Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc Nursing Course in Community Health Integrated Course from any recognized University or Institute. The age limit of eligible candidates to apply should be minimum 21 years and maximum 35 years on 01 January 2021. Click on the notification link for more details.

NHM CHO Job Application Fee

General – Rs. 300

OBC – Rs

SC / ST / PH and for all women – Rs

Pay examination fee only by debit card / credit card / net banking.

