Medical Jobs: Paramedical Jobs 2021: Government Recruitment for Hundreds of Posts, Salary up to Rs 1.42 Lakh

Highlights Opportunity to get a government job in the medical field.

UKMSSB 306 Recruitment for Paramedical Posts.

Salary above Rs. 1 lakh.

Paramedical Jobs 2021, Medical Jobs: There is good news for young people preparing for government jobs in the medical field. Job opportunities are available in many positions including Lab Technician, OT Technician, CSSD Technician, Radiotherapy Technician, ECG Technician, Audiometry Technician, Dental Technician, Physiotherapist. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 15th September 2021.



Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board (UKMSSB) has issued notification of Paramedical Recruitment 2021. In which more than 300 different posts will be filled. Interested candidates can submit application by visiting the official website of the Board ukmssb.org from 16th August 2021. Below is the important information and direct link of UKMSSB Paramedical Recruitment 2021 notification.

Vacancy Details (UKMSSB Vacancy 2021 Details)

Lab Technician – 104 posts

OT Technician – 62 posts

CSSD Technician – 63 posts

Radiotherapy Technician – 5 posts

ECG Technician – 4 posts

Audiometry Technician – 2 posts

Dental Technician – 16 posts

Physiotherapist – 6 posts

Occupational Therapist – 8 posts

Receptionist – 2 posts

Radiographic Technician – 34 posts

Total number of vacancies – 306 posts

Educational Qualification

Degree or diploma registered by Uttarakhand Paramedical Counselor in the relevant field. Must be 12th (Intermediate) in Science stream from State Board. In addition, a certificate of registration from the Uttarakhand State Medical or Uttarakhand Paramedical Council and at least 02 years of work experience in the relevant field is also sought.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

The age of the eligible candidate should be between 18 years to 42 years. However, there will be an age concession for candidates in the reserved category as per government norms.

Pay scale

Lab Technician – Rs.29200 – Rs.92300 (Level-5)

OT Technician – Rs.29200 – Rs.92300 (Level-5)

CSSD Technician – From Rs.25500 – Rs.81100 (Level-4)

Radiotherapy Technician – Rs. 44900 to 142400 (Level – 7)

ECG Technician – Rs.29200 – Rs.92300 (Level-5)

Audiometry Technician – Rs.29200 – Rs.92300 (Level-5)

Dental Technician – Rs.29200 – Rs.92300 (Level-5)

Physiotherapist – Rs. 25400 to 112400 (Level-6)

Occupational Therapist – Rs. 25400 to 112400 (Level-6)

Receptionist – Rs.29200 – Rs.92300 (Level-5)

Radiographic Technician – Rs.29200 – Rs.92300 (Level-5)

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website

