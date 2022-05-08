Medical textbook strips gender dysphoria definition after being cited by Florida



According to an email from Gadget Clock Digital, the Florida Department of Health removed the definition of gender dysphoria from its website, the world’s best-selling medical textbook, after citing recent guidelines advising against gender reassignment for children and adolescents.

An email from Melissa Adams, director of marketing and brand awareness at Mark Manuals, also asked the Florida Department of Health to adjust their guidelines based on an update to the manual, first published in 1899, and remains the oldest continuously published treatment. Textbook in English.

“Gender dysphoria is characterized by a strong, persistent cross-gender identification that is associated with anxiety, depression, annoyance, and a desire to survive as a gender separate from the gender often associated at birth,” according to Mark Manuel’s predecessor. Definition, which was later deleted.

“We were in the process of updating our online section on the subject so I wanted to make sure you have the latest information,” wrote Adams, who did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Adams added, “Some of the word choices you mentioned in the quote have now been removed as a result of an update that went live on our site at the end of April.”

The email went to Florida requesting that their language be removed after their update. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo responded by tweeting a screenshot of Adams’ email, alleging that Mark’s move was “political activism in the guise of medical progress.”

“Medicine cannot be a weapon used to divide the community, and the Florida guidelines will not change because of political pressure,” Ladapo added.

Merck removed the definition from its website after Ladapo published one Incident details April 20 in response to guidelines from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

According to the new HHS guidelines, “gender-assisted care” includes social recognition at any age, puberty blockers during adolescence, and hormone therapy initiated during adolescence. Irreversible surgery “is usually used on a case-by-case basis during adolescence or puberty.”

The Florida Department of Health recommends social change, adolescent blockers, hormones, and surgery as treatment options for children and adolescents, citing “lack of conclusive evidence, and the potential for long-term, irreversible effects.”

The Ladapo office told Gadget Clock Digital that they did not plan to change their guidelines at this time.