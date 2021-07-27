Medina and Ferreira Post Big Surfing Scores as Storm Rolls In



So two of the best surfers in the world, Kolohe Andino from the United States and Igarashi, who is of Japanese descent and plays for Japan, set off in the rain and wind at 7 a.m. for a high quarter-final. level. The sloppy storm waves created tough conditions for the contestants and a bit of a show for those watching. Igarashi stepped forward, spoiling Andino’s medal hopes.

“It was tough, but that’s what makes surfing fun,” said Igarashi.

While there was some apprehension about the conditions, Medina of Brazil, the world’s top male contest surfer in recent years, said the contest is fully underway in the next round. He launched a full spin skyward, landed smoothly, and hammered his chest in celebration. The judges were also impressed, giving the ride a 9.0, the highest score in the competition at this point.

In the women’s quarter-finals, Moore, the four-time world champion from Hawaii, edged Brazil’s Silvana Lima.

It was more of a bubbling stew than a series of sets, better to watch than to surf. The clean rides were sporadic, but the white water made for some spectacular pictures.

“The waves go really fast, and then they pour out,” Moore said. “It’s a bit tricky to place your maneuvers in this kind of surfing.

Marks, the other American semi-finalist, qualified with a victory over Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica. She rushed out of the water to take stock of the changing conditions.

Adaptation was the key; she had warmed up on one board, then competed on another. The tide was receding and the action moved north along the quarter mile beach. There was a lot of paddling and fatigue could be a factor at the end of a long day.