Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby title



The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) Board of Stewards announced Monday that Medina Spirit was snatched from a 2021 Kentucky Derby win in a positive drug test released after the race.

Officials declared Mandalun the winner of the race.

Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby last May, but a failed drug test called the victory into question and suspended coach Bob Buffart. The horse tested positive for 21 picogram of betamethasone, which was approved until found in the horse’s blood on race day.

Buffett explained on May 11 that 21 picogram of betamethasone in a post-race derby sample came from a fungus ointment for the treatment of dermatitis. But there was controversy over which topical ointment or injection Betamethasone came from.

Monday was a violation of the stewards board schedule.

As part of the verdict, Buffett was suspended for 90 days and fined 7,500.

He died thoroughly in December after a workout in Santa Anita Park, California.

Owner Amr Zedan told Thoroughbred Daily News the horse had a clear heart attack after the workout. Jeff Bley, medical director of the California Horse Racing Board, told the website that he had seen a video of the workout and that the baby seemed to be having trouble breathing.

By the time a veterinarian arrived in Medina Spirit, the horse had died, Bley said. Santa Anita spokesman Mike Willman also confirmed the horse’s death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.