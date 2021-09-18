Medvedev has a two-set lead over Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev tightened his grip on this US Open men’s final, leading Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4 and putting himself in a set to win his first major title.

Medvedev converted his third set point opportunity with an awkwardly pushed drop shot that caught Djokovic off-guard, pulling him for a backhand that went just wide of the court.

The Djokovic supporters inside Ash become more vocally frustrated as their player stumbles in his bid for the Grand Slam, hailing Medvedev’s first miss and double faults.

Djokovic is certainly not out of this match. He has returned twice at the French Open twice during this Grand Slam bid. In the fourth round of that tournament he came back to defeat Lorenzo Musetti, and in the final he came back to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas.