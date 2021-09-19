Medvedev won the first set 6-4 in the men’s singles final

Novak Djokovic finds himself in familiar territory on 36 minutes into the final: down a set at the US Open.

Medvedev took the first set 6-4 without hitting a break point, holding on to the break he had achieved in the opening game of the match.

Djokovic has plenty of room to come back in the best of five format, and he has done it here several times: he has lost the first set in his last five matches in this tournament. Each of the last four times, he came back to win the second set and the match.

Medvedev has lost only one set in the quarterfinals against qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp at this year’s Open.