Meena Kumar came closer to Gulzar because of poetry, Left all her writing to Gulzar after death

Actress Meena Kumari gave excellent films in the Hindi film industry. She was also very much discussed about her personal life. There was a lot of talk about her marriage to Kamal Amrohi and then her relationship with Dharmendra. Meena Kumari’s name was also associated with the famous writer Gulzar. Meena was in marriage with Kamal Amrohi in those days.

Meena Kumari did not take any formal education but she was very fond of learning a new language and literature. She used to write poetry and poetry. Meena Kumar also learned the virtues of poetry and poetry from Kaifi Azmi. Due to this hobby, Meena Kumari came close to Gulzar. The two met each other on the sets of the film ‘Benazir’.

Meena Kumar was in marriage with Kamal Amrohi in those days but all was not well between the two. Meena used to give her pain in the form of poetry and poems. When she met Gulzar, the two became very good friends. Meena Kumari’s poetry was never appreciated by her husband Kamal Amrohi. He thought that Meena did not understand poetry but Gulzar became a big fan of his poetry. Because of this Meena Kumari came closer to Gulzar.

Meena Kumari also acted in a film for Gulzar in her last days. In those days, she was battling liver psoriasis and was unable to come on the sets. Gulzar somehow persuaded Meena Kumari for the film ‘Mere Apne’ and the film was completed. Gulzar had told that Meena Kumari used to joke a lot with new actors on the sets.

The tragedy queen handed over all her poetry and poems written by her to her real friend, Gulzar, even before her death. Gulzar also got Meena Kumari’s poetry published in the form of a book called ‘Shayari of Meena Kumari’.