Meena Kumari Almost Drowned While Filming Baiju Bawra As She Fell Off From Boat

Meena Kumari got the title of Best Actress for the film ‘Baiju Bawra’, but during its shooting the actress was kept dying.

Bollywood’s famous actress Meena Kumari made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Meena Kumari had won the hearts of people with her acting at an early age. But while Meena Kumari was at the top in her career, she had to go through many ups and downs in real life. During the shooting of a film, there was an accident with Meena Kumari, in which she survived. According to the report of Filmfare, this incident happened with Meena Kumari on the sets of the film ‘Baiju Bawra’.

Meena Kumari was awarded the Filmfare Best Actress Award for the film ‘Baiju Bawra’ and was the first actress to win this title. There was a scene in the film in which Meena Kumari was seen driving a boat. But a big wave came in the middle of the shooting, due to which Meena Kumari fell from the boat.

Meena Kumari was almost about to drown during the shooting, but she was saved at the right time. Let us tell you that apart from this, Meena Kumari has been a victim of accidents many times. Once Meena Kumari had an accident on the way from Mahabaleshwar to Mumbai. The accident was so serious that he had to stay in the hospital for several days.

Meena Kumari’s left hand finger was also broken in this accident, due to which her shape also changed. Ever since the accident, Meena Kumari often used to hide her left hand behind a dupatta or sari’s pallu. Although many times the directors had forbade her to do so, but she did not agree.

Meena Kumari was also known as ‘Tragedy Queen’. It is said that he got this name because of the turmoil in his real life. Due to poor financial condition, Meena Kumari started working from the age of 4. Seeing her, she had become a superstar of Bollywood, but her personal life was not very special. Lata Mangeshkar herself had said in one of her interviews that Meena Kumari did not seem happy with her life.