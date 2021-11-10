Meena Kumari Death Nargis Congratulate Her Said Dont Come In This World Again Know The Reason Inside

After the death of Meena Kumari, Nargis had written an article on her, in which she had said, ‘Mubarak to death Meena, now do not come again in this world.’

Bollywood’s famous actress Meena Kumari has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Meena Kumari made her debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Children’s Khel’ and after that she appeared in many hit movies. In the year 1972, Meena Kumari said goodbye to this world. On his death, Bollywood actress Nargis wrote an article, in which she told the actress not to come back to this world.

This article of Nargis, written about Meena Kumari, was published in Urdu Magazine. Both were special friends of each other and Meena Kumari also used to call Nargis as Baazi. After the death of the actress, Nargis had written in her article, “Happy death. I have not said this before, but today Meena congratulates you on your bet and says never to come again in this world.

Nargis wrote in her article while paying tribute to Meena Kumari, “This world does not deserve people like you.” Meena Kumari and Nargis were friends on the sets of ‘Main Chup Rahungi’. Recalling this thing, the actress wrote, “During ‘Main Chup Rahungi’, Sunil Sahab had called me on the set with the kids. When I went to dinner with him, Meena took care of Sanjay and Namrata.”

Talking about Meena Kumari, Nargis further said, “One night I saw Meena gasping in the garden. I told her why don’t you take rest, to which she replied, “Baji Aaram is not in my destiny. I will take rest only once.” The sounds of violence had also come from his room that night. The next day I noticed that Meena’s eyes were swollen.”

Nargis further said in the article about Meena Kumari, “After some time I got to hear that Meena has left Kamal Sahab’s house. She had a lot of fight with Bakar, after which she never came back. Meena’s lungs were damaged by alcohol addiction. When I went to meet him at the nursing home, he said, “My patience also has limits. How did Kamal sahib’s secretary raise his hand over me? When I complained they did nothing. I have decided that I will not go back.”