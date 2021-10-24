Meena Kumari Gave Her Bungalow To Mumtaz As She Could Not Gave Her Money For Films

Meena Kumari was buried under the debt of actress Mumtaz. In such a situation, he had done his most valuable thing in the name of the actress to pay off the debt.

Bollywood’s famous actress Meena Kumari made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Meena Kumari, who debuted in Bollywood with ‘Kids Ka Khel’, was not only an expert in acting, but was also very good at dance. However, there was a time in her life when Meena Kumari’s life was very tight. Not only this, she was also buried under Mumtaz’s debt, from which she had given her luxurious bungalow in her name to pay off her debt.

According to Leharon Retro, Mumtaz did a film ‘Gomti Ke Kinere’ for the tragedy queen Meena Kumari. But due to poor financial condition, Meena Kumari could not pay the actress for her work. In such a situation, Mumtaz owed about three lakh rupees to Meena Kumari. Although the actress never mentioned this debt in front of Meena Kumari.

There came a time in Meena Kumari’s life when she was very ill. In such a situation, he decided to pay off Mumtaz’s debt. One day he called Mumtaz to him and said that now I have no trust. Meena Kumari told Mumtaz, “In exchange for the three lakh rupees you have left on me, I am giving you my bungalow on Carter Road.”

Please tell that Mumtaz’s brother lives in that bungalow. His brother Shahrukh Akari himself had also mentioned the bungalow given to Meena Kumari during an interview. Shahrukh had told that Meena Kumari was battling cancer. He was vomiting blood. In such a situation, he called Mumtaz and named his bungalow in her name to pay off her debt.

It was also said about Meena Kumari that she had not studied much, so she did not realize how much money she had earned. He never even kept a record of the money he earned.