Meena Kumari Got Scared To Actor Dharmendra came after drinking alcohol on the set, the legend actor narrated the story

Legend star Dharmendra of his time was the first actor to take off his shirt on the screen and show his stature. It was only after this that there was a trend of going shirtless on screen. For which superstar Salman Khan became very famous.

Dharmendra took off his shirt in the film Phool Aur Patthar. Meena Kumari was also in this film with Dharmendra in the year 1964. When Dharmendra once came on the sets to shoot a scene of the film, he was drunk. After which the film’s actress Meena Kumari was very scared. Referring to that time, Dharmendra himself had told that that shirtless scene was made by coincidence which became a hit.

Referring to this incident in an interview given to Prabhu Chawla, Dharmendra had told that he had come drunk on the set that day. He had come straight from the club, only then he got the director and started explaining the scene to him.

Meena Kumari was sitting above. Meena Kumari was in the role of a widow in the film. Dharmendra told that a beggar was seated next to the scene, when seeing that beggar, he thought why not take off his shirt and cover that beggar. When he discussed this scene with his director, he also liked this scene very much.

When Meena Kumari was listening to both of them, she got scared. Dharmendra had told that – ‘How would it feel when I told him that I should take off the shirt on the beggar, he said that – it is good, he will do the scene and uplift. Meena Kumari was watching from above, she got scared that she has come after drinking alcohol and is taking off her shirt. But that scene became a hit, got a lot of press in the press – the first hero, I got a lot of praise. But that compliment didn’t go to my head.

Let us tell you, Dharmendra is considered one of the most handsome actors of Bollywood. He has also been known in the industry as ‘He-Man’. At that time lakhs of crores of girls were fascinated by Dharmendra’s personality.





