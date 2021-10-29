Meena Kumari Invites Lata Mangeshkar To Sing For Her At Her Home Singe Denied To Do That Reveals In Interview

Meena Kumari once invited Lata Mangeshkar to come to her house and sing a song. However, Sur Kokila turned down that invitation.

Bollywood’s famous singer Lata Mangeshkar left no stone unturned to win the hearts of people with her singing. Along with common people, many Bollywood actors are also crazy about Lata Mangeshkar’s singing. Famous actress Meena Kumari even told Lata Mangeshkar that when you sing, we don’t need to do much. However, once Meena Kumari invited him to come home and sing a song. But Sur Kokila had turned down his invitation and refused to go to his house.

Lata Mangeshkar disclosed this in an interview given to rediff.com. Lata Mangeshkar had said about this, “One day he called me and introduced himself. She wanted me to go to her house and sing a song. But I refused them saying that I do not sing in private functions.

Lata Mangeshkar told that many times Meena Kumari also used to come to the studio to listen to her songs. To this, Sur Kokila said, “Sometimes she used to come to the recording studio only for my songs. One day I was recording for Hemant Kumar. I had washed my hair that day and left it open.”

Lata Mangeshkar further said about Meena Kumari, “Meena Kumari, who used to be very proud of her hair. He looked at my hair and said, ‘How long do you have hair?’ I also told him that I never cut him.” The songs of the film ‘Pakeezah’ have also been sung by Lata Mangeshkar. In such a situation, she used to go to Meena Kumari’s house for rehearsals many times.

Let me tell you that Meena Kumari was Lata Mangeshkar’s favorite actress. On her birth anniversary, Sur Kokila had also tweeted and wrote, “Hello, today is the birth anniversary of very famous and my favorite actress Meena Kumari. He and I had a very good relationship. She used to come to my recordings many times. I also used to go to his house. Her husband used to call me daughter.”