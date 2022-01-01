Meena Kumari Step Son Tajdar Amrohi Wanted To Marry Her Once He Proposed Actress In Front Of Kamal Amrohi

Bollywood’s well-known actress Meena Kumari had made an amazing identification in Hindi cinema along with her movies. Meena Kumari made her Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Children Ka Khel’. After this she appeared in movies like ‘Baiju Bawra’, ‘Pakeezah’, ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam’ and ‘Phool Aur Patthar’. Meena Kumari tied the knot with movie maker Kamal Amrohi within the 12 months 1952. Though she was Kamal Amrohi’s second spouse, however her model and conduct was such that her stepson Tajdar Amrohi additionally proposed her after being impressed by her.

This factor associated to Meena Kumari was revealed by her stepson Taj Amrohi himself in an interview given to Pinkvilla. Tajdar Amrohi had instructed that his second mom, Meena Kumari, by no means pressured Kamal Amrohi to go away his first household. He used to name her Chhoti Ammi.

Sharing a humorous anecdote associated to Meena Kumari, Tajdar Amrohi stated, “Chhoti Ammi (Meena Kumari) cherished having paan with Kimam. When she laughed, she seemed so cute. Once as a baby I instructed her very innocently, ‘Little mommy, I want I wasn’t that small. Then I’d marry you.”

Tajdar Amrohi additionally shared father Kamal Amrohi’s response to this and stated, “Baba couldn’t cease his smile after listening to my phrases.” In the interview, Meena Kumari’s step-son instructed that he was the love of his father Kamal Amrohi’s life. Speaking concerning the actress, he had stated, “Choti Ammi by no means took Baba away from us. He did not ask us to go away. She revered my mom.”

Speaking about Meena Kumari, Tajdar Marohi additional stated, “She did not give me a single purpose to hate her. I had fallen in love with him so much. It’s stated that Choti Ammi was the love of Baba’s life. Please inform that Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi received divorced within the 12 months 1964 as a result of ups and downs within the marriage.