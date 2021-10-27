Meena Kumari Used To Hide Her Left Hand While Shooting Kamal Amrohi Son Revealed In Interview

Bollywood’s famous actress Meena Kumari had made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Meena Kumari was also known as the ‘Tragedy Queen’ of cinema. Apart from being a great actress, Meena Kumari was also a great dancer. Meena Kumari’s style in front of the camera was worth seeing, but she always kept her left hand hidden while shooting. Sometimes Meena Kumari used to hide her hand with the pallu of the sari and sometimes with the dupatta.

This thing related to Meena Kumari was disclosed by Kamal Amrohi’s son Tajdar Amrohi in an interview. According to DNA, Tajdar Amrohi had told in an interview that on May 21, 1951, Meena Kumari was returning to Mumbai from Mahabaleshwar, but met with an accident during the journey itself.

Tajdar Amrohi told that this incident with Meena Kumari was big, due to which she had to stay in the hospital for several days. In this accident, the smallest finger of Meena Kumari’s left hand was broken. In such a situation, the shape of that finger had changed and it became round. Meena Kumari used to find her finger very strange, due to which she always kept her left hand hidden.

Tajdar Amrohi had told that Meena Kumari always kept her hand hidden in the films that happened after the accident. Many times the directors even forbade her to do so and said that showing her hands will not reduce her beauty on screen. But after the accident, she was scared to do so.

It is also said about Meena Kumari that the bigger superstar she was in the film world, in reality she used to be as sad and upset as she was. Talking about her, Lata Mangeshkar had said, “Meena Kumari used to call many times to talk, but she seemed very unhappy with her life.” Let me tell you that Meena Kumari worked in films like ‘Pakeezah’ and ‘Gomti Ke Kinere’ in the last time of her life.