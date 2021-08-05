Meenakshi Lekhi Statement ON Kashmiri Pandit Ashoke Pandit Furious On BJP Leader 7 lakh Kashmiri Hindus are still waiting for apology Filmmaker Blast at Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi

Modi government is working on the restoration of Kashmiri Pandits. On one hand, after the abrogation of Article 370, there is talk of resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits, meanwhile, a controversial statement of Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Kashmiri Pandits came to the fore. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit is also very hurt by this statement of BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi. In such a situation, he took out his anger on the Meenakshi article by tweeting.

Actually, Meenakshi Lekhi in her statement blamed the Kashmiri Pandits for not returning to Kashmir. Giving an example, he had said for Kashmiris that as migrant laborers returned to their work after the pandemic, Kashmiri Pandits should have returned too, why didn’t they do so?

Taking out his anger on such statement of Meenakshi Lekhi, Ashok Pandit said- ‘7 lakh Kashmiri Hindus, who are spread all over the world, are waiting for your apology for your lousy statement Meenakshi Lekhi.’

Ashok Pandit said on his post- ‘7 lakh #KashmiriHindus across the world are still waiting for an apology from #MeenakshiLekhi. This community has been ridiculed and insulted. Our communities were murdered, massacred, raped, which were the first frontline victims of terrorism. We refuse to be used as a poster for such agenda of yours.

7 lakh #KashmiriHindus all over the world are still waiting for an apology from #MeenakshiLekhi for humiliating and ridiculing the genocide, rapes and killings of a community that was the first frontline victims of terrorism. We refuse to be used as posters for agendas. @M_Lekhi — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 5, 2021

Let us tell you that the issue of Kashmiri Pandits has always been included in the agenda of the BJP government. BJP has always talked about giving Kashmiri Pandits their rights. In such a situation, many Kashmiri Pandits have also been supporting the BJP. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit often keeps posting about the rights of Kashmiri Pandits. On the other hand, Ashok Pandit is also seen posting many posts in support of BJP. In such a situation, such a reaction of Ashok Pandit came to the fore on such statement of Modi’s minister Meenakshi Lekhi.





