Meet Arjun Kapoor’s special ‘friend’ who loves to spend his weekends with him

Bollywood’s famous actor Arjun Kapoor has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Apart from his career, Arjun Kapoor is also in a lot of discussion about his relationship with Bollywood actress Malaika Arora. But this time the actor has come into the limelight due to a new friend, whom Arjun Kapoor introduced to the fans through social media. Arjun Kapoor also told in the post that he likes to celebrate the weekend only with that special friend.

This post shared about Arjun Kapoor’s new friend is very much discussed on social media. The actor had shared some pictures from his Instagram account, in which his style and look were worth seeing. Sharing these pictures, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Swipe right to meet my new friend. I try to meet it often on weekends.”

Let us tell you that this new and special friend of Arjun Kapoor is none other than his great bike. In his pictures, Arjun Kapoor was seen posing near the bike. This post of Arjun Kapoor has been liked more than 48 thousand times, as well as fans and Bollywood actors are also reacting a lot to Arjun Kapoor’s post.

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor, reacting to the photo, wrote, “Very awesome in monochrome.” On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor’s best friend Ranveer Singh commented on the photo and wrote, “Uff…”. Fans, apart from Bollywood stars, reacted to the actor’s post by saying heart shape emoji and ‘Fantastic’.

This is how Arjun Kapoor reacted to the breakup with Malaika: Let us tell you that Arjun Kapoor had come into the limelight a few days ago due to the relationship between him and Malaika Arora. Actually, it was news that both of them have broken up. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika have not met each other for a long time, and the actress is also very sad these days. However, the actor put an end to these rumors by sharing a picture with Malaika.