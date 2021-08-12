Meet Delta, the Good Samaritan Robot in Indonesia.

Her name is Delta, her head is made from a discarded rice cooker, and she greets those who self-isolate with “Assalamualaikum” – peace be upon you – when delivering essentials like food or disinfectant to the villagers.

Despite being named after the malicious variant of the coronavirus that is currently circulating, the white and purple robot has become a benevolent force for good in Tembok Gede, an Indonesian village in East Java where it brings much needed joy. in a country hard hit by the pandemic.

Imagined by a group of villagers, Delta was created from recycled household items. Besides her rice cooker head, her torso is made of a square TV, her arms are made from PVC pipes, and her voice belongs to the wife of one of its creators, Aseyan, a community leader.

“Excuse me, assalamualaikum…. It’s a delivery, ”she says as she arrives at someone’s house. She is always polite and says goodbye to the villagers with a warm “Thank you, I wish you a speedy recovery”. Aware of these times of pandemic, Delta also makes disinfection rounds every week, disinfecting surfaces as it rolls down the street.