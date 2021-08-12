Meet Delta, the Good Samaritan Robot in Indonesia.
Her name is Delta, her head is made from a discarded rice cooker, and she greets those who self-isolate with “Assalamualaikum” – peace be upon you – when delivering essentials like food or disinfectant to the villagers.
Despite being named after the malicious variant of the coronavirus that is currently circulating, the white and purple robot has become a benevolent force for good in Tembok Gede, an Indonesian village in East Java where it brings much needed joy. in a country hard hit by the pandemic.
Imagined by a group of villagers, Delta was created from recycled household items. Besides her rice cooker head, her torso is made of a square TV, her arms are made from PVC pipes, and her voice belongs to the wife of one of its creators, Aseyan, a community leader.
“Excuse me, assalamualaikum…. It’s a delivery, ”she says as she arrives at someone’s house. She is always polite and says goodbye to the villagers with a warm “Thank you, I wish you a speedy recovery”. Aware of these times of pandemic, Delta also makes disinfection rounds every week, disinfecting surfaces as it rolls down the street.
Delta, which operates by remote control and came to life two weeks ago, has become indispensable to villagers stuck in quarantine. As of now, she can be operated at about 600 feet away. But Aseyan hopes to expand his range by controlling it soon using a phone with an internet connection.
Tembok Gede has become known in Indonesia as a smart village, respected for its recycling efforts. Delta was originally designed to work as a waitress serving food and drink at a local food stall. Benazir Imam Arif Muttaqin, one of the project leaders, said that it was carried out in collaboration with Telkom Institute of Technology Surabaya and Adhi Tama Institute of Technology Surabaya.
But Aseyan said it had been reused, as the pandemic raged, as a way to reach villagers with coronavirus in sometimes densely populated areas, without putting real people at risk.
“There was a person who was self-isolating and asked us to send him goods,” he said. He put vegetables and food in the Delta’s torso and sent the robot home via a remote control.
Last month, Indonesia became a new epicenter of the pandemic, temporarily overtaking India and Brazil to become the country with the highest number of new infections in the world. As of Wednesday, the country had reported a total of 3.7 million cases and more than 112,000 deaths.
Currently, 71 districts and towns in Indonesia are under strict restrictions, with schools operating remotely, local markets restricting visitors, and local businesses closing at 8 p.m.
