Meet Genesis, a High School Senior in N.Y.C.
Today, we are spending time with a high school senior in New York City who is finding a way out of a pandemic and discussing high suicide rates among black children.
The journey of a high school senior
My colleagues Eliza Shapiro and Gabriela Bhaskar spent six months with Genesis Duran, one of the more than one million students in New York City who have survived an epidemic.
Genesis was a sophomore when individual schools closed in March 2020. Through the epidemic, she helped her younger sister, Maiya, manage the kindergarten, as well as try to pass the most productive year of her own academic life.
This past spring, the girls were late to return to class because their mother was worried about the virus. Distance learning becomes difficult.
Genesis said in March, “In front of the screen, it gets worse every day.
To help Maya learn to read and keep her busy, Genesis will record her own story reading voice memo. Genesis would take Maya’s desk closer to her bedroom during class if her sister needed help.
“I have to remember that I’m not her mother, I’m her sister,” Genesis said.
In the summer, her neighborhood – Washington Heights – opened, thanks to vaccines. As the days got warmer, Genesis and her friends swam around the city in different locations, swiping the Metrocard.
“That’s why we live in New York, to find out,” Genesis said. “You don’t need money, you just need to get on the train.”
The Delta type quickly set aside her summer. While she was struggling with intensive online architecture classes, she had a good night’s sleep for several days. All the responsibilities and stress of the last 18 months seemed to collapse at once.
This fall, Genesis returned to class as a senior. To overcome the difficulties behind the school, she volunteered to start a class discussion and help friends in breakups.
She said, “We came back as soon as the first day started.
Now, as high school approaches, Genesis is training her eyes towards college. She will be the first person in her family to leave New York City. Supervising Maia has prepared her to handle the enormous stress of work.
She said, “I think the city is a big distraction. “I think a lot of people would expect me to stay.”
Here is the whole story, Which contains a more remarkable portrait of Gabriella.
Search for answers
Black children appear to be committing suicide at a higher rate than their peers in some other ethnic groups. But research funding and prevention programs have failed.
Michael Lindsay, Who was the first person to document the growing tendency of black adolescents to attempt suicide, saying that suicide and mental illness are often perceived as “white phenomena”.
If you only look at the raw numbers, it could be true: white deaths from suicide are many times higher than black ones. Among adolescents and young adults, white people, Native Americans, and Alaskan Native Americans have the highest suicide rates.
But recently, the suicide rate among those groups has dropped. Among black youth, this is steadily rising: between 2013 and 2019, the suicide rate among black boys and men aged 15 to 24 increased by 47%, and by 59% for black girls and women in the same age group.
This number may be higher for young black people known as LGBTQs
Now, legislators and academics are pushing for better research, especially in light of new evidence suggesting that black children may have unique risk factors.
Suicide screening questionnaires typically ask if people are thinking of suicide or if they plan to hurt themselves. But a study published in September found that black teenagers surveyed were more likely than white teenagers to attempt suicide without first thinking or planning to do so.
Are you worried about your teenage children? If you are worried that your teen may be suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts, there is something you can do to help. The chief medical officer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Dr. Christine Moutier suggests these steps:
Their triggers can also be different. A government study last year suggested that black youth who committed suicide were more likely to face a crisis two weeks before their death than white youth.
There aren’t even enough black therapists: according to a report by the American Psychological Association, blacks make up 13 percent of the U.S. population, but in 2015 only 4 percent of U.S. psychologists.
Many black children face long-term stress, including neighborhood violence and food insecurity. Researchers have found that young people in high-poverty communities die by suicide.
“You have to bring culture into it, you have to talk about racism, you have to talk about discrimination,” said Ariel Sheftel, a renowned suicide researcher. “It’s something that black youth experience every day.”
Virus News
Note: Quiet day for mental health
From epidemics, students are advocating for mental health days from school.
Across the country, districts are extending Thanksgiving breaks to give children and staff time to recharge. In December, schools in Detroit will travel far on Fridays to address mental health issues.
As the days of mental health go by, my colleagues at Well Desk ask readers how they make their time worthwhile. Many shared their adult strategies. Holly Roberson from Berkeley, California made an offer for a child.
“My 13-year-old soccer-crazy son told me to miss school for Mental Health Day,” Holly wrote. “He spent the day in bed, drinking hot chocolate and working on music scripts. He said it was the best day of his life. “
That’s all for this newspaper. I hope your Thanksgiving is enjoyable and I’ll see you next week!
