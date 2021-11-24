Meet Genesis, a High School Senior in N.Y.C.

Genesis was a sophomore when individual schools closed in March 2020. Through the epidemic, she helped her younger sister, Maiya, manage the kindergarten, as well as try to pass the most productive year of her own academic life.

This past spring, the girls were late to return to class because their mother was worried about the virus. Distance learning becomes difficult.

Genesis said in March, “In front of the screen, it gets worse every day.

To help Maya learn to read and keep her busy, Genesis will record her own story reading voice memo. Genesis would take Maya’s desk closer to her bedroom during class if her sister needed help.

“I have to remember that I’m not her mother, I’m her sister,” Genesis said.

In the summer, her neighborhood – Washington Heights – opened, thanks to vaccines. As the days got warmer, Genesis and her friends swam around the city in different locations, swiping the Metrocard.