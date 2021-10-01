Meet Kangana Ranaut Semi Yogi Adityanath: Kangana Ranaut Wrapping Tejas Moradabad Schedule: Kangana Ranaut shared a post on social media on Friday, saying that she has completed the movie schedule of Moradabad.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is currently busy shooting for her next film. In this film, she is playing the role of an officer of the Indian Air Force. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut shared a post on social media on Friday saying that she has completed the film schedule of Moradabad. He also said that after reaching Lucknow, he met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kangana Ranaut has shared two photos of her from her Instagram account. Kangana Ranaut wrote in her post, ‘This morning Tejas’ Moradabad’s schedule is complete. It is upon my arrival in Lucknow and I am fully prepared to meet the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath ji. The actress also thanked the team that prepared her.





ANI shared a photo from its Twitter handle. In this, Kangana Ranaut is seen with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The meeting between Kangana Ranaut and Yogi Adityanath took place at the Chief Minister’s official residence in Lucknow.

Sarvesh Mewada is directing Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas. The story of this film revolves around a female fighter pilot of the Air Force who fights terrorists and kills them. Apart from this film, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the sequels of ‘Dhakad’, ‘Sita’ and ‘Manikarnika’.