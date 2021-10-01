Meet Kangana Ranaut Semi Yogi Adityanath: Kangana Ranaut Wrapping Tejas Moradabad Schedule: Kangana Ranaut shared a post on social media on Friday, saying that she has completed the movie schedule of Moradabad.
ANI shared a photo from its Twitter handle. In this, Kangana Ranaut is seen with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The meeting between Kangana Ranaut and Yogi Adityanath took place at the Chief Minister’s official residence in Lucknow.
Sarvesh Mewada is directing Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas. The story of this film revolves around a female fighter pilot of the Air Force who fights terrorists and kills them. Apart from this film, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the sequels of ‘Dhakad’, ‘Sita’ and ‘Manikarnika’.
