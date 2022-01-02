Meet NYC’s Baby New Year! Baby Leyla arrived at midnight on the dot



CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) — New York City’s public health system’s first baby of 2022 was welcomed at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.

Leyla Gessel Tzunun Garcia made her big arrival exactly at midnight.

She weighs 7 lbs. 6.3oz., and measures 19.5in.

Leyla was born to parents Irma Garcia and German Tzunun of Gravesend, Brooklyn.

The baby girl is their first child.

The city’s public health care system delivers approximately 16,000 babies annually, with 1,120 at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.

ALSO READ | Cities around the world begin to ring in 2022

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11409981"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11409981" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Auckland, New Zealand rings in 2022!

———-

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Report a correction or typo