Meet Polka-Dot Man and Other Characters From ‘The Suicide Squad’

In the film, John Cena plays this self-proclaimed pacifist who will kill everyone he needs in his quest to keep the peace. In this incarnation, the character is much less in conflict over the contradictions between his mission and his methods than when he made his debut in

Charlton Comics ‘Fightin’ 5 series in 1966. He was Christopher Smith, a diplomat who resorted to fighting crime using non-lethal tactics. DC Comics acquired the characters of Charlton in the 1980s, and Peacemaker was reimagined as a more deadly figure, a character similar to Marvel’s Punisher, albeit more psychotic.

Peacemaker’s bizarre helmet originally had the ability to fire lasers, and for a time he believed this allowed him to communicate with the souls of the people he had killed, although this turned out to be more later be a symptom of mental illness. Cena will reprise the character in an upcoming “Peacemaker” television series on HBO Max.