Meet Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who declared himself the President of the Provisional Government of India, now a university is being named after him

Today, there is a Jalsa in Aligarh, two and a half kilometers from the country’s capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is present there. The foundation stone of the university has been laid by him. The university is named after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh. Singh formed India’s first interim government while in Kabul. The head of that government was Raja Mahendra Pratap himself. Today, where Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh falls, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had a princely state. The land on which the Aligarh Muslim University has been built has been allotted to the Rajsaheb’s family. There was a long-standing demand to establish a university in his name. Eventually Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University will come into existence.

Rajsaheb was very interested in politics

Mahendra Pratap Singh was born in 1886 as the heir of the Mursan Sansthan in Aligarh. At the age of three, Mahendra Pratap was adopted by Harnarayana, the king of Hathras. Initially educated in a government school, he was later admitted to the Mohammadan Anglo-Oriental Collegiate School, which later became Aligarh Muslim University. Mahendra Pratap could not complete the degree. He left college in 1905, 10 years after admission. He was interested in politics from his student life.

Becoming a part of the indigenous movement, gave him and the edge

His father-in-law disliked him, yet in 1906 Mahendra Pratap went to Kolkata and attended the Congress convention. Meetings with many leaders involved in the Swadeshi movement intensified the fire of patriotism in the days of Mahendra Pratap. It was decided to promote small scale industries and indigenous goods as royal heirs. The words of Dadabhai Naoroji, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipinchandra Pal had a strong influence on Mahendra Pratap. Mahendra Pratap started the movement of burning foreign clothes in his state.

India’s first interim government is formed in Kabul

World War I had begun. Here the flame of liberating the motherland was burning in the heart of King Mahendra Pratap. In December 1914, he left the country for the third time. In the hope that India would be freed from the clutches of the British with the help of foreign powers. After increasing contacts in many European countries, Mahendra Pratan went to Kabul.

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh’s 28th birthday was on December 1, 1915. On the same day, he formed the Interim Government of India in Kabul. Made himself the President and Maulvi Barkatullah the Prime Minister. Jihad was called against the British. The next few years were spent in this struggle.

When the British tightened the screws, the king fled to Japan

Mahendra Pratap had a good relationship with Dimir Lenin. Lenin summoned the king to Russia. By then, Mahendra Pratap had become a major threat to the British. The British government placed a bounty on the head of King Mahendra Pratap Singh, confiscated all his property and declared him a fugitive. Raja Saheb had to flee to Japan in 1925.

In 1957, Vajpayee was defeated in Parliament.

In Japan too, Raja Sahib remained in the same effort that India should be liberated by taking advantage of the situation arising from the world war. In 1932, King Mahendra Pratap Singh was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. 32 years later, in 1946, King Mahendra Pratap returned to India and went directly to Wardha to meet Mahatma Gandhi. By then, independence had been decided. After independence, Mahendra Pratap started a campaign to get power in the hands of the people.

However, the Jawaharlal Nehru government did not value him much. Even in the Congress, Rajsaheb did not get priority. In 1957, Mahendra Pratap won from Mathura as an independent candidate. In the same year, Jana Sangh had fielded Atal Bihari Vajpayee from this seat.