Meet the 5 soldiers who lost their lives in Kashmir: Just fill your eyes with tears …
Gajan’s sacrifice will be remembered
The country will always remember the martyrdom of Gajan Singh. Gajan was also martyred on Monday in a clash between security forces and militants in an anti-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. Gajan is originally from Punjab.
Jaswinder will always be remembered
Deputy Subedar Jaswinder Singh became a target of terrorists on Monday. He faced the terrorists with full courage. There were reports of heavily armed terrorists hiding in the forest of Charmer across the Line of Control. He was injured while brushing the teeth of the terrorists. He was rushed to a nearby medical center. However, his life could not be saved. Jaswinder is originally from Punjab. He is counted among the bravest soldiers.
Mandeep fought bravely
Martyr Naik Mandeep Singh was a brave and vigilant soldier. Mandeep is originally from Punjab. He gave his life for the country while fighting terrorists in Poonch. He was rushed to a nearby medical center after sustaining serious injuries in the clashes with the militants, but could not be rescued. The nation salutes their souls.
Salute to the soul of Saraj Singh
Martyr Saraj Singh is also from Punjab. This red of the country bravely fought against the terrorists in Surankot area of Poonch district. After receiving specific information, the Army cordoned off the villages near Dara Ki Gali in Surankot area and launched a search operation. Hiding terrorists opened fire on the soldiers. He was injured. About 4 to 5 terrorists were believed to be hiding at the scene.
