Meet the 5 soldiers who lost their lives in Kashmir: Just fill your eyes with tears …

Jaswinder will always be remembered Deputy Subedar Jaswinder Singh became a target of terrorists on Monday. He faced the terrorists with full courage. There were reports of heavily armed terrorists hiding in the forest of Charmer across the Line of Control. He was injured while brushing the teeth of the terrorists. He was rushed to a nearby medical center. However, his life could not be saved. Jaswinder is originally from Punjab. He is counted among the bravest soldiers.

Mandeep fought bravely Martyr Naik Mandeep Singh was a brave and vigilant soldier. Mandeep is originally from Punjab. He gave his life for the country while fighting terrorists in Poonch. He was rushed to a nearby medical center after sustaining serious injuries in the clashes with the militants, but could not be rescued. The nation salutes their souls. READ Also MP got 6.47 carat diamond: MP Panna got 6.47 carat diamond

Salute to the soul of Saraj Singh Martyr Saraj Singh is also from Punjab. This red of the country bravely fought against the terrorists in Surankot area of ​​Poonch district. After receiving specific information, the Army cordoned off the villages near Dara Ki Gali in Surankot area and launched a search operation. Hiding terrorists opened fire on the soldiers. He was injured. About 4 to 5 terrorists were believed to be hiding at the scene.

The operation was launched in a village in Surankot around dawn after receiving information about the presence of militants. One JCO and four other jawans were seriously injured when the terrorists opened fire on the security forces. All five soldiers were later killed. There were reports of heavily armed terrorists hiding in the forest of Charmer across the Line of Control. Additional troops have been sent to the scene to block all exit routes for the militants.