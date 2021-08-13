Meet the Giraffe Weevil. It’s Got a Secret Up Its Long Snout.

The biggest jousting competitions in the world take place on some rotten trees of the New Zealand bush, where hordes of males vie for the opportunity to mate. Knights are not humans but New Zealand giraffe weevils, a species of spear-snouted beetle. Larger males tap each other on the snout until the other withdraws or is unceremoniously knocked down by the bark.

The competition is particularly fierce as male giraffe weevils come in an astonishing range of sizes: the larger male weevil is 30 times the size of the smaller one. In human terms, it would be like having a friend the combined size of two adult giraffes.

As male weevils grow larger, their snouts become disproportionate, which would seem to suggest that larger males use relatively more energy to wield their huge heads. Some biologists have speculated that these exaggerated traits are what they call honest indicators of the animal’s suitability as a potential mate or competitor; according to this logic, a weak momentum would not have the energy to maintain huge horns.

But an article published Friday in the journal Functional Ecology reports that New Zealand’s largest giraffe weevils actually use relatively less energy than their smaller-nosed counterparts, thanks to an energy-efficient anatomical hack.