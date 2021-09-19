Meet the running hero of TikTok – The New York Times

In one of those first videos, Azar is wearing a sweatshirt, a nursing bra, shoes with holes in them, and glasses that get blurry as he runs. When she tried to train for a marathon, she invited followers to join her, “a slightly overweight person who drinks a lot of beer”. “We have four miles today, help,” he said to the camera, standoffish.

This journey started about two years ago. She has since covered hundreds of miles and amassed a following of over 617,000 on TikTok.

The 37-year-old mother of three, who has documented her 15-mile runs with her loyal “cheer squad” (which will be three trees in a row), admitted that when she had to pee mid-section, she shared Did how much she struggles with what she calls “Snow Hill” and describes the awkwardness of pedestrians when their speed is close to her own.

She has yet to have experience crossing the finish line of an organized marathon. (In a TikTok, she begins: “It’s seven in the morning and we’re going to run 12 miles because I’m training for a marathon that was canceled. And it’s raining. Let’s call it quits.” Think of it as a little adventure, come on.”)

Other than that – 23.7 million likes later – the pandemic has done little to slow him down.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.