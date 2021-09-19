Meet the running hero of TikTok – The New York Times
Every race at Erin Azar starts with a climb from her home in central Pennsylvania. And it makes him want to die.
Her Sisyphean struggle took her by surprise, it made her a sensation on TikTok, where she is known as Mrs. Space Cadet.
“The first time I posted a run on TikTok, it got over a million views, and I was like, ‘This is weird,'” she said. “Everything I saw on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube were skinny runners running seven or eight minutes with really cute outfits and really cute shoes.”
That’s not how Azar would describe himself.
In one of those first videos, Azar is wearing a sweatshirt, a nursing bra, shoes with holes in them, and glasses that get blurry as he runs. When she tried to train for a marathon, she invited followers to join her, “a slightly overweight person who drinks a lot of beer”. “We have four miles today, help,” he said to the camera, standoffish.
This journey started about two years ago. She has since covered hundreds of miles and amassed a following of over 617,000 on TikTok.
The 37-year-old mother of three, who has documented her 15-mile runs with her loyal “cheer squad” (which will be three trees in a row), admitted that when she had to pee mid-section, she shared Did how much she struggles with what she calls “Snow Hill” and describes the awkwardness of pedestrians when their speed is close to her own.
She has yet to have experience crossing the finish line of an organized marathon. (In a TikTok, she begins: “It’s seven in the morning and we’re going to run 12 miles because I’m training for a marathon that was canceled. And it’s raining. Let’s call it quits.” Think of it as a little adventure, come on.”)
Other than that – 23.7 million likes later – the pandemic has done little to slow him down.
This conversation has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.
When did you start running, and what do you think has set a nerve on TikTok?
This whole social media thing came out of nowhere in front of me. I didn’t aim to be a content creator.
I just had my third child and I was in the dumps mentally and physically. I felt like I just had to go out and run. I didn’t have a gym or anything, and thought: I’m going to film this, I just want to remember where I am at the moment.
The support I felt towards myself was wonderful, but the amount of support other people felt – “hey, I’m like that too” – really teared me apart.
Why did you decide to continue posting?
I have no humility. I’m not sure why – my husband thinks I’m crazy – but I don’t care 100 percent. I will not clean my house for making videos. I will not do! And that’s what I put there.
I thought I was too slow to call myself a runner. Immediately after that video, I saw a vast untouched space that I felt the need to touch to empower more people. Before, I felt really isolated, but I realized that there were a lot of people like me.
I felt like the really curated feeds were keeping people from feeling like they could run or try to run or workout in any way. That’s why I kept posting.
One of your more beloved moves is your running-outfit-of-the-day pose, where you stand in a position that looks… Explain.
People wanted to follow me on Instagram, but I never actually posed for a picture.
So what should I have done with my hands? shall i sit down? Do I take a snapshot of my running? I was so overwhelmed and fed up so I just stood there as I thought my outfit would really show. This was about as much contrast as I could get from an Instagram model.
And now people tag me with that pose in their Instagram pictures. People are very funny and positive.
What does over-representation of different types of athletes mean on social media for you?
A big part of my platform is trying to get companies on board, not only to advertise to different types of people and different groups of people with different abilities, but to support them through social media and community building. So, so these tired moms who aren’t running in 20 years might look at someone and be like, “Oh, that looks comfortable” or “Those shorts look like my thighs won’t rip in them” or “Maybe I’m one of them.”
These companies are looking for people who are not Olympians. It’s not just Olympians who need electrolytes.
What advice do you have for new runners?
I would say don’t compare yourself with anyone. Just be consistent and go as slow as you can to build that habit. And build that habit, even if it’s just a walk a few times a week, to celebrate those small victories.
And instead of “I only ran a mile” or “I can only run a mile”, reconsider that. “I can run a mile.” that’s huge! You know how many people can’t run a mile? Just be really proud of small victories because they will take you forward.
