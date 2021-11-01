meeting between congress leader priyanka gandhi and rld leader jayant chaudhary at airport due to lucknow delicious chaat

On Sunday, there was a meeting between Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary. This meeting took place at Lucknow airport. After the picture of the meeting between the two came to the fore, its political meaning started being extracted. But in reality, the reason for their meeting was the delicious chaat of Lucknow. Due to which Jayant had to leave his flight and later went to Delhi with Priyanka Gandhi in a chartered plane.

In fact, on Sunday, Jayant Chaudhary was in Lucknow to announce the manifesto of his party Rashtriya Lok Dal and he also had to meet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. While Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was addressing a rally in Gorakhpur along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary ended his program and returned to Lucknow airport. From where he had to catch a flight back to Delhi.

According to media reports, Jayant Chaudhary was waiting for his flight sitting in the VIP lounge at Lucknow airport. During this time he had ordered chaat from a famous shop in Lucknow. Jayant Chaudhary and the RLD leaders present with him were enjoying chaat sitting in the lounge when Congress MP Deepender Hooda also reached there. What was then, when Jayant Chaudhary offered Deependra Hooda to eat chaat, he could not stop himself.

Deepender Hooda also started eating chaat. Then after the chaat fell short, the order for chaat was placed again. But due to the traffic of Lucknow, the delivery of chaat started getting delayed. Then Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Bhupesh Baghel also reached Lucknow airport after addressing the rally in Gorakhpur. When both the leaders came to know about the arrival of chaat, they all started waiting for the chaat together. During this there was also a long talk between Priyanka Gandhi and Jayant Chaudhary.

Let us inform that the Rashtriya Lok Dal has an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and they are going to contest the elections against many parties including Congress and BJP.