Meeting held on Dunn Landfill operating permit





RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dunn Landfill is expected to apply for operating permits within the next two weeks, and residents let their voices be heard in opposition to the landfill Wednesday night.

The Rensselaer Environmental Coalition is asking the Rensselaer County Department of Health to investigate the negative impact the landfill has had on the community.

The county is treating the landfill’s renewal application as a brand new application, which is why public comment was allowed.

