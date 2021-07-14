Meezaan Jafri big reveals on relationship rumors amitabh bachchan’s Grand daughter with Navya Naveli Nanda | Is Navya Naveli Nanda’s affair with Meezaan Jafri really? Actor revealed this

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughters Navya Naveli Nanda and Meezaan Jafri are often seen hanging out with each other, they are often tagged as a couple. But now ‘Hungama 2’ actor Meezaan has made a big disclosure about his relationship.

Actor Meezaan Jafri, who is making headlines with the recently released trailer of his upcoming film Hungama 2 on Disney+Hotstar, recently opened up about his relationship status in an interview with our partner website DNA. talked about. When Meezaan was asked about his love life if he is dating anyone, the ‘Malaal’ actor said, ‘No, I am not dating anyone. I am single.

Further inquiring about this, Meezaan Jafri laughs, he put his hand on his head and said, ‘I swear on my head, I am single… I have said this many times and about this. There are speculations, articles and many news and no one has even understood the matter. I said something else and he wrote something else, and there was already a lot of uproar. I will stay away from this matter. There has been enough ruckus.

When Meezaan Jafri was further asked whether there was any difference in friendship between Navya Naveli Nanda and her due to media reports? So Meezaan gave a positive answer saying that it is not right with him because if it happens to anyone else he will feel bad. But after the media reports came to the fore, there was no upward situation between the two. Nothing strange, nothing. It is all good. I don’t want to say anything more on this…’

Let us tell you that Navya and Meezaan are often seen hanging out with each other, they are often tagged as a couple. But Meezaan has said on several occasions and clarified that they are not dating, while they are just good friends.

On the work front, Meezaan’s upcoming film ‘Hungama 2’ will release on Disney + Hotstar on 23 July. The film directed by Priyadarshan also features Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Pranitha Subhash.

