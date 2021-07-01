MEGA 4.1.6 (384) APK for Android – Download



MEGA is a secure cloud storage service that gives you 50 GB free storage space. You will be able to access your files via the cloud anywhere in the world. Unlike other cloud storage providers, your data is encrypted and decrypted by your client devices only and never by us. Upload your files from your smartphone or tablet. The app offers 50 GB of free storage. There are very few services that allow 50 GB of cloud storage space with no conditions.

Data encryption is a big thing when considering storing your phone’s data on an online server. And that is the reason for the popularity of this app. All the data that is being uploaded to the servers is encrypted. Only the owner of that data has the authority to decrypt it according to the apps developer team.

Storing your data on MEGA Cloud Storage app

Once you download and install the app by clicking on the download button above. The app will ask you to create a login id. Make sure that you use a strong password and save it somewhere safe. Because losing your password will mean losing your data. You will get 50GB of free cloud storage but there is a catch. The free storage will be subject to your participation in the MEGA achievements program.

Other storage packages range from 1TB to 16TB on a monthly renewal basis. Prices range from 4.99 Euros a month to 30 Euros depending on your chosen package. And you can cancel any recurring subscription anytime before the renewal date. The app offers added security with two-step authentication. This means that even if someone has your password they would still require 5 digit backup code that only you will know.

Mega also offers a built-in chat messenger in the cloud storage app. It also is encrypted but isn’t very popular with the local population. But can be a great hit between an office team or a group of people who can chat and work together. The same can be said for its shared folder feature which enables teamwork by offering the ease of sharing files between team members. If you think the app suits your needs then download it now by clicking on the download button above. Let us know which feature captures your attention in the comments section below. Try other Cloud services as well such as Google Drive and Titanium Backup.